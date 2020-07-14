FALL BRANCH - Ronald Bishop Sr., 70, of Fall Branch, passed away on July 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lee County, VA on March 26, 1950 to the late Dorothy Maness Rodgers. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Kay Bishop.
He is survived by his sister, Sue and best friend, Larry Reed, TN; daughter, Linda and husband, Mark Cheslosky, MD; son, Ronald Bishop Jr. and wife, Kathy, and Daniel Bishop and wife, Debbie, PA; his adored eight grandchildren, Christopher Cheslosky and wife, Lindsay, Mackensie and Anna Cheslosky, Macy and Cole Bishop, Gage, Mason and Brayden Bishop; and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Aubree (buttercup) Cheslosky.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 pm at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.