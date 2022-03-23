Honoring Ron Darnell
Celebrating the Life of A Faithful Servant, Saturday, March 26th in the Holston View UMC Sanctuary. Visit with the family starting at 12:45 PM. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 PM.
