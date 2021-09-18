KINGSPORT - Romzie Assid, 74, Kingsport, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Mark Fleenor officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the orphanage or people of Lebanon whom Romzie held so dear: Druze Orphans and Charitable Organization (DOCO), P.O. Box 1433, New York, NY 10018. Additional details are available at www.druzecharity.org.
