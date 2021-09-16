KINGSPORT - Romzie Assid, 74, Kingsport, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born in June 1947 in Lebanon, son of Sam and Faheama Assid. He immigrated in 1949 to the US and lived his entire life in Kingsport. Romzie attended Kingsport City schools and graduated from ETSU with a degree in Business Administration. He went to work for Liberty National Insurance and spent many successful years as agency manager. He retired in 2002 at the age of 55 to continue enjoying life with friends and family whom he loved dearly. Romzie was so proud of his Lebanon heritage. He played hard, loved living and was truly a social animal! You never forgot his name or that ferocious personality after spending only minutes with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Faheama Assid.
Romzie leaves behind his sister, Susie Assid (Sam) Jones; brother, Raymond Assid; his beloved nieces and nephews, Andrew and Danielle Jones, Rachel and Daniel Miller, Rebekah Assid and Aaron Assid. Romzie derived such joy from his great-nephew, Grayson, but none as great as the pride he felt for his young son, Alexander, whom he loved deeply and so longed to spend more time with.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Mark Fleenor officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the orphanage or people of Lebanon whom Romzie held so dear: Druze Orphans and Charitable Organization (DOCO), P.O. Box 1433, New York, NY 10018. Additional details are available at www.druzecharity.org.
