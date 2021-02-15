CHURCH HILL – Roma E. O’Dell, 59 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Kingsport to the late Ralph and Dorothy Bolton Bledsoe. She was a loving and faithful wife to Mack and was loved by everyone who knew her. Roma worked as chemical operator for Eastman for several years. You could always find her with a good book in her hand and her faithful companions, Ava and Dallas, by her side. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Julia Bledsoe.
Roma is survived by her husband, James “Mack” O’Dell; step- daughters, Lindsea Graham (Tyler) and Veronica Thomas (Preston); sisters, Rena Moore, Margie Shepherd and Mary Arnold (Mike); several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter.
