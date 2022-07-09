KINGSPORT - Roland "Ron" Calvin, 77, of Kingsport, formerly of Morristown, TN, is now resting.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Updated: July 9, 2022 @ 3:10 pm
