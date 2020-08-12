FALL BRANCH - Roger Wayne Grills, 58, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport on September 1, 1961, a son of the late J.W. and Mary Lou Grills, he has resided in this area his entire life. Roger attended Gate City High School. He married Sandra Kendrick on August 2, 1978, in Kingsport. Roger had been employed at Brock and was a member of American Gamefoul Breeders Association, National Rifle Association, and a member of Lighthouse Church. He will be remembered as a loving dad, papaw, brother, and friend, who loved outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Russell.
Roger is survived by Sandy Grills; daughter, Crystal Payer and husband Steve of Fall Branch; son, Josh Grills of Fall Branch; two grandchildren, Jaxon Payer and Malcolm Payer; step-grandson, Wesley Payer wife, Catlin Payer; and great-grandson, Braxton Payer; three sisters, Margie Hale of Fordtown; Brenda Fields and husband Donnie of Harmony; and Donna Helms and husband Lee of Maynardville; brothers, Stanley Grills and wife Heidie of Rock Springs; Arthur Grills of Gate City, Timmy Grills of Harmony, David Grills of Bloomingdale, and Daniel Grills of Fall Branch; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews; and several great great nieces and great great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Lighthouse Church Cemetery. Those attending are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Fall Branch Community Chest or St. Jude's.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holston Valley ICU nurses, ER doctors and nurses, Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, and Washington County and Johnson City EMS.