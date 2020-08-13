FALL BRANCH - Roger Wayne Grills, 58, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Lighthouse Church Cemetery. Those attending are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Fall Branch Community Chest or St. Jude's.
