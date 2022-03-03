MOUNT CARMEL - Roger Wayne Carr,74, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Roger was a lifelong resident of the Mount Carmel, TN area. He graduated from Sullivan High School before serving his country in the US Army. Roger later graduated from Steed College and began his 30-year career with the Eastman as a chemical operator.
He married the love of his life, Sharon, on November 7, 1968, and they were blessed to spend 53 years together.
Roger was a born again Christian and the best husband, Daddy and Poppa. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being active in his church, Higher Ground Baptist Church, anything outdoors, especially tree work, watching the L.A. Dodgers with his daughter, and loving on his sweet cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jewel Browder; daughter, Teresa King; and his brothers, Danny and Alan Browder.
Those left to cherish Roger’s memory are loving wife, Sharon; daughter, Rebecca and husband, Andy; son-in-law, Steve King; grandson, Grayson; sister, Sherry and husband, Jasper; sisters-in-law, Connie Browder and Rhonda New; several nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends, especially Mack Lane and Bobby Horne.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Barry Epps officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN 37665 or The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Roger Wayne Carr and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.