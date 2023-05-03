DUFFIELD, VA - Roger Rowe, 80, of the Stickleyville community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was born and raised in Grundy, Va. and had lived in Stickleyville since 1998. He was a retired electrician with the Westmoreland Coal Co. He was a pastor at First Freewill Baptist Church in Pennington Gap, Va. for several years. He loved fishing and gardening.

