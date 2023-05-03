DUFFIELD, VA - Roger Rowe, 80, of the Stickleyville community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born and raised in Grundy, Va. and had lived in Stickleyville since 1998. He was a retired electrician with the Westmoreland Coal Co. He was a pastor at First Freewill Baptist Church in Pennington Gap, Va. for several years. He loved fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Bureda (Fleming) Rowe; and two brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Glenda Rowe; daughter, Bureda ReRe Phillips (Frank), Mooresburg, Tn.; son, Roger Michael Rowe (Kimberly), Stickleyville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Perry, Christopher and Brittnie Phillips, Travis, Keith, Chase and Dustin Rowe, and Brianna Baker; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Virginia Norcross, Roanoke, Va. and Irene Crim (Ray), Front Royal, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm Friday, May 5, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave W, Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Glen Lovell officiating.
Committal graveside services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Rowe Family Cemetery, Stickleyville. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.
Pallbearers will be: Travis Rowe, Perry Phillips, Christopher Phillips, Brandon Baker, Benton Rowe and Dustin Rowe.
