ROGERSVILLE – Roger “Rod” Dale Housewright II, 53, found peace on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The family requests anyone wishing to attend the service to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Castle officiating. The burial will follow at Bethel Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Housewright, Evan Housewright, Parker Housewright, Jeremiah LaFollette, Zachary Peters, Alex Carney, Tom Looney, and Josh Burton. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of his special family, work family and friends who were apart of his life.
A special thank you to the Holston Valley Medical Center 3rd Floor COVID Unit for the loving care they provided to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marsh Regional Blood Center.
To leave an online message for the Housewright family, please visit us www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Housewright family.