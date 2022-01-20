ROGERSVILLE – Roger “Rod” Dale Housewright II, 53, found peace on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Roger was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. His love for cars began at a young age and he loved being in the car scene. Roger was a Master Mason and was a member of Clay Lodge #386. He was a strong gun advocate who loved to learn, educate, and share his knowledge in firearms. He was a member of the Tennessee “Hoedowners Mafia” (clogging team). He was a devoted husband and loving father and father figure to all who knew him. He was a jack of all trades and a master of all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lyde and J.C. Housewright, D.B. and Lucille Parker; mother and father-in-law, Hugh, and Imogene Ratledge; niece, Tara Elizabeth Peters.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Rhonda Ratledge Housewright; children, Kelsey Dale Housewright LaFollette (Jeremiah), Rylie Elizabeth Jade Housewright; favorite grandson, Eli LaFollette; father, Roger Dale Housewright; a godsent second mother, Debbie Housewright; mother, Mary Parker Housewright; brothers, Josh Housewright (Jennifer), Evan Housewright; a “beloved sister-in-law,” Tammy Ward (Marty); nephews, Parker Housewright, Noah Housewright, and Zachary Peters; one favorite niece, Kayla L. Rovell; and a host of extended family and friends who he thought of very highly.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The family requests anyone wishing to attend the service to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Castle officiating. The burial will follow at Bethel Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Housewright, Evan Housewright, Parker Housewright, Jeremiah LaFollette, Zachary Peters, Alex Carney, Tom Looney, and Josh Burton. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of his special family, work family and friends who were apart of his life.
A special thank you to the Holston Valley Medical Center 3rd Floor COVID Unit for the loving care they provided to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marsh Regional Blood Center.
To leave an online message for the Housewright family, please visit us www.johnsonarrowood.com
