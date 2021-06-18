WISE, VA - Roger “Pop” Dean Stallard, 77, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.
He was the owner of Roger’s Auto Sales and Service for over 35 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Dee Stallard and Ruth Belle Gilliam Stallard; brothers, Harold Aaron Stallard and wife Anna Lea, Paul Letteau Stallard, Mary Margaret Joyce Stallard Ramey and husband Coy, George Larry Stallard and Gerald David Stallard.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Anderson Stallard; sons, Ronald David Stallard of Kingsport, Chris Stallard and wife Alisha of Wise, and Randy Kilgore “MacDow” of Wise; daughters, Nancy Ellen Stallard and friend Nat of Kingsport, Mia Kilgore Stewart and husband Greg of Norton, Anthony of the home; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
If you knew him, you loved him. He made a difference in people’s lives. He had compassion for everyone. If he thought you were struggling or having a hard time, he would say no charge. He loved and cared for his mom and dad. He gave people the benefit of doubt. He was a believer in giving people a second chance. He used to say the hardest decision was when he had to decide what was for lunch at the garage! But the best decision he made was when he prayed and accepted Christ as his Savior! He touched thousands of lives and made the world a better place. He was a private man, never seeking fame or recognition of others. As I write today, my mind is flooded with memories and the good times we had together. I’m sure each one of you have your memories also, they cannot be taken away, as we say our farewells to Roger. I thank God for sharing him with us for all these years. I think Roger would say to us, when you hear my name I hope you can say “He was my Friend” and always be willing to give people a second chance! And when people ask about me, tell them I’ve gone fishing! Come join me in Heaven!
Funeral service for Roger Stallard will be held at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Greg Sergent officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. till time of services at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.
