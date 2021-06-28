Roger Patrick Ratliff 33, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Terry Ratliff of Rogersville, and father Audey Ratliff of Church Hill; brothers Jacob Ratliff and James Ratliff of Church Hill.
Funeral Services will be held at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at Abundant Life Fellowship, 4214 West Stone Drive Kingsport TN, 37660.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, due to their contribution to those in need. Donations may be made at 313 E. Sullivan st. Kingsport TN, 37660.