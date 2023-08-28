DUNGANNON, VA – Roger Lynn Wolfe, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home.

Roger was born in Dungannon, VA on July 6, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Melissa Ellen (Greear) Wolfe. He was saved in his house and was a member of First Baptist Church Weber City. He loved his boys and was their biggest fan. Roger was very proud of his grandchildren and loved to tell them what to do in every situation. Roger loved competition and often challenged his sons and grandsons to keep practicing golf as one day you may beat me on the course but that rarely happened. He retired from Eastman Chemical in 1998 after 32 years of service. Roger wore many hats. He was an avid golfer, winning many amateur events in the Tri-Cities area. He won more than 10 Scott County Open Championships and was known by many of his local competitors as “King of the Hill”. He told many stories about his glory days playing basketball at Dungannon High School and if you knew Roger you would have heard these stories many times. Roger had a love and passion for his hummingbirds that he fed daily and researched endlessly on his iPad. He loved deer, turkey and grouse hunting. Roger enjoyed playing Rook and loafing at Scott County Park with his buddies. He loved his family and his many friends wholeheartedly.


