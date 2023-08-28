DUNGANNON, VA – Roger Lynn Wolfe, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home.
Roger was born in Dungannon, VA on July 6, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Melissa Ellen (Greear) Wolfe. He was saved in his house and was a member of First Baptist Church Weber City. He loved his boys and was their biggest fan. Roger was very proud of his grandchildren and loved to tell them what to do in every situation. Roger loved competition and often challenged his sons and grandsons to keep practicing golf as one day you may beat me on the course but that rarely happened. He retired from Eastman Chemical in 1998 after 32 years of service. Roger wore many hats. He was an avid golfer, winning many amateur events in the Tri-Cities area. He won more than 10 Scott County Open Championships and was known by many of his local competitors as “King of the Hill”. He told many stories about his glory days playing basketball at Dungannon High School and if you knew Roger you would have heard these stories many times. Roger had a love and passion for his hummingbirds that he fed daily and researched endlessly on his iPad. He loved deer, turkey and grouse hunting. Roger enjoyed playing Rook and loafing at Scott County Park with his buddies. He loved his family and his many friends wholeheartedly.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Yetta Carter Wolfe in 2014; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Ray (Dorothy) Wolfe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joretta (Gerald) Bishop, Peggy (Sam) Darnell.
Surviving are his sons, Lynn (Tina) Wolfe, Kingsport, TN, Barry (Amanda) Wolfe, Gate City, VA and Jody (Susan) Wolfe, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Cassidy Wolfe, Avery (Lillian) Wolfe, Cody and Caitlin Morelock, Carter Wolfe, Max Wolfe, Ella Kate Wolfe and Taylor (Brent) Tipton: great-grandchildren, Noah and Grey Marcello, Tate and Jack Tipton; nephews and nieces, Steve (Jennifer) Bishop, Greg Bishop, Gary (Sue) Wolfe, Karen (Danny) Jennings, Jackie (Gary) Broadwater; brother-in-law, Ted Carter; several special great-nieces and nephews; Stoney Creek friends, Mike and Linda Brickey and Donnie Saul family and his very special friends at Scott County Park.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at First Baptist Church Weber City. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Justin Smith and Andy Barnes officiating. Music will be provided by Kari White, Joshua Taylor and Whitney White.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Scott County Funeral Home at 10:15 am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Avery Wolfe, Carter Wolfe, Max Wolfe, Cody Morelock, Brent Tipton, Mike Tate and Jeff White. Honorary pallbearers will be his golfing friends at Scott County Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website www.stjude.org.