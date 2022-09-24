On September 23, 2022 Roger Linkous, 59, woke up in the arms of Jesus. It was a privilege for his family to surround him as he transitioned from death to eternal life. The information that follows will chronicle Roger’s family, education, employment, etc. While all these things are part of who he was, there is only one thing that matters - Roger loved Jesus and accepted Him as Lord and Savior as a young boy. From that moment, Roger’s place in eternity was sealed forever. God wrote the story of Roger’s life knowing every decision, mistake, triumph and challenge, joy and sorrow that would grow him into the amazing man he was. He faced the uncertainty of his illness with courage, strength, and faith in a future he knew was secure. Roger is healed, he is whole, and he is Home! Hallelujah, what a Savior!
Roger Linkous was born on February 27, 1963 to the late Earl and Maxie Linkous in Kingsport, TN. Roger was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and received a Bachelors degree in Business Management from East Tennessee State University. He later went on to receive an Associates Degree in Applied Science - Cardiovascular Technology from Northeast State Community College. Roger was employed as a Supervisor for Quebecor/Sherwood, and later as a Cardiovascular Technician at Holston Valley Medical Center.
His survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Dolly Linkous; brothers, Steve Linkous (Marsha), Dennis Linkous (Lorrie); sister, Susan Keeler; mother-in-law, Adamae Quillin; sisters-in-law, Kitty Bear (David), Angel Kilgore, Kyla Hounshell (Jonathan); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Linkous family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, September 26, from 11:30 am - 2 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Thomas Suiter officiating. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Linkous family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Bld., Kingsport. TN, 37664 | (423) 288-2081