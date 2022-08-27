Roger Lee Robinette Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG, NC - Roger Lee Robinette, 79, of Louisburg, NC passed away on Aug. 13, 2022. Service information can be found at www.brightfunerals.com/tributes/Roger-Robinette. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roger Lee Robinette Walter Brown Robinette Sport University Education Military Virginia Marie Opal Counts Robinette Wise Coeburn High School Class Bachelor Of Science Recommended for you