MOUNT CARMEL - Roger Lee McConnell, 68, Mount Carmel, TN passed away, Friday, December 24, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A masonic service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. by the Clay Lodge #386, Church Hill, TN.
Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and their best UT orange. All are welcome to join the family after both services at the home of his daughter.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Bryan Hayworth and Chip Necessary will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the McConnell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Roger Lee McConnell.