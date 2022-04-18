HILTONS, VA - Roger Kermit Carter, 65, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
