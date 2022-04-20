HILTONS, VA – Roger Kermit Carter, 65, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
In Roger’s life he loved the Lord Jesus first, and his family with all his heart. Roger was retired from Scott County Utilities after 30 years of service. Roger was an avid hunter and loved spending every deer season with his son Dustin. In earlier years he served all of his family, friends, and coworkers as the neighborhood mechanic. Roger made time for anyone who needed a helping hand especially his family.
Roger was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Hiltons, VA. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior April 13, 2015 at his favorite place, his garage, where he spent most of his time. Roger has since told many people of his love for Jesus.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit Carter and Lois Carter; maternal grandparents, Arch and Grace McMurray; paternal grandparents, Acie and Sibbie Carter; brother-in-law, Chuck Hooven; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Tammy, of the home; son, Dustin and wife Holly, precious granddaughter, Rayanne, who was the light of his life, Nickelsville, VA; sisters, Kaye Barger and husband Randall of Hiltons, VA, Karen Starnes and husband Mark of Kingsport, TN; brother, Jeff Carter of Blountville, TN; one special aunt, Gertrude Jennings and special uncle, Frank Carter; niece, Stephanie Meade and husband Aaron; great- niece, Brooke Stokes and great-nephew, Luke Stokes; sisters-in-law, Shelia Blalock (Danny Fleenor), Sharon Hooven (Michael Walters); several cousins, friends and church family.
Roger was loved by all who was blessed to know him. A very special thank you to Danny Fleenor and Shelia Blalock for their help and love during the last part of Roger’s journey here on earth.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Services will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Browder and Brother Robert Jones officiating. Music will be provided by the McMurray Brothers.
Family and friends will gather at 11:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home to travel in procession to Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery, Hiltons, VA for graveside services.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Tipton, Michael Walters, Danny Fleenor, Ricky McMurray, Grover Dooley and Luke Stokes.
Honorary pallbearers will Joe Horton, Mark Starnes, Jim Bowlin, Jeff Carter and Roger Vineyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website www.stjude.org.
