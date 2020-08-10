MT. CARMEL - On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Roger Kent Smith, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 74 at home with his family by his side.
Kent was born in Sullivan County, TN on June 25, 1946 to the late Wrightly and Janie Smith.
In addition to his parents, his two brothers, Ralph Smith and infant brother, Kelly Smith and nephew, Bart Bishop preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dale Smith; daughters, Corinna Kimmel and husband, Dan and Laura Fugate and husband, Chris; granddaughters, Hannah Dunlap and husband, Nate, Haley Williams and husband, Chris, Sara Hillman and husband, Aaron; special great-granddaughter, Everly; a host of brothers and sisters, Ward Smith and wife, Sharon, Larry Smith, Delores Bishop and husband, Benny, Dale Smith and wife, Flora, Janet Kennedy and husband, Kevin, Valerie Fisher and husband, Charlie; along with several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made in honor of Kent to a charity of your choosing.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Roger Kent Smith.