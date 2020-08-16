WISE, VA - Roger Kelly Gentry, 48, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia from health complications.
He was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church and an employee of Old Dominion Freight Lines.
Surviving are his wife, Melissa Gentry; daughters, Amber Gentry of Norton and Abigail Gentry of Wise; grandson, Marcale McCurdy of Wise; his parents, Gail and Aldis Gentry; sister, Yvonne Brewer and husband Rodney; brother, Dallas Gentry; nephew, Darren Brewer; many aunts, uncles and friends.
Funeral services for Roger Gentry will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Allen Graham officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Beverly Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home.
