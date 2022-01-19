ROGERSVILLE – Roger Housewright, 53, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
