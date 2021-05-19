I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. -2 Timothy 4:7
KINGSPORT - Roger Helton, 61, of Kingsport, stabled his horse for the last time and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church where he asked the Lord into his life at a young age. Roger had been attending services with Shades of Grace Methodist Church. He retired from Cowin Company Inc. after over 35 years of service. Roger had a love for all animals, his little dog Ody, and his horses. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them on the trail.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.J. and mother, Barbara Jean Helton; brother, Ricky Helton; grandparents, Jim, Nellie, and Mabel Helton, and James and Betty Rogers.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 35 years, Doris Gray Helton; grandson, Conner Cross; stepson, Todd Shepherd; sister, Deborah Lawley (Gary); brother, Doug Helton; nephews, Jeffrey Smith (Kayla and Levi), and Chris Helton (Lexie); aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends.
A drop by visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport and other hours at the home of Roger and Doris.
Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Preacher Will Shewey officiating.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending graveside services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10 a.m. then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Conner Cross, Chris Helton, Jeff Smith, Gary Lawley, Doug Helton, Greg Kinley, Darrell Gilliam, Kenny Collins, and Loyle Brewer.
Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to Shades of Grace UMC, 313 Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660.