KINGSPORT - Roger Dean Grizzel, age 72, of Kingsport passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Roger was born on August 13, 1948 to the late Worley and Sallie Edwards Grizzel in Tramel, Virginia. Roger was a graduate of Gate City High School and Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Roger was a funeral man for over 50 years. His passion for helping families through their most difficult times started at the young age of 17. Upon his death, he was still working and just celebrated his 30 year anniversary with Matthews Aurora Casket Company in August of this year.
Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 50 years, Barbara Kirk Grizzel, and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 3rd; daughters, Deana Moore and husband Jason, Kara Pippin and husband Joe; grandsons, Christian Moore and his wife Banner, and Carter Pippin. His grandsons were his pride and joy. Roger also leaves behind several cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
According to his wishes, Roger will have a true traditional funeral. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:30 Monday, September 14, 2020 at Weaver Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Blevins and Cindy Ketron officiating. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday in Holston View Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Jason Moore, Joe Pippin, Christian Moore, Carter Pippin, David Bentley, and Brint Grimes. Honorary pallbearers are all the fellow funeral professionals.
Those wishing to honor Roger’s memory can make memorial contributions to the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Massengill Road, Blountville, TN or St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.