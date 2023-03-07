CLINCHPORT, VA – Roger Darrell Redman, 61, entered into rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center from natural causes.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on July 5, 1961, a son of the late Virgil and Lucy Etta (Shupe) Redman. Roger was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Shupe.
Roger owned and operated Roger and Son Excavating and was a truck driver for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his son, Bobby Joe Redman and fiancé Brittney Ketron, Kingsport, TN; sisters, Faye Boggs, Hiltons, VA, Polly Vaughn, Kingsport, TN; brother, David Redman and wife Laura, Big Stone Gap, VA; special sister-in-law, Barbara Shupe, Hiltons, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Minister Steve Vanzant providing words of comfort.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023 at Cox Chapel Cemetery, Mabe Community of Scott County, VA. The family will meet at 1:00 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Vanzant, Terry Kern, Clifton Kern, Wayland Kern, Bryson Sammons and Jacob Vanzant.