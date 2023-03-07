CLINCHPORT, VA – Roger Darrell Redman, 61, entered into rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center from natural causes.

He was born in Kingsport, TN on July 5, 1961, a son of the late Virgil and Lucy Etta (Shupe) Redman. Roger was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Shupe.

