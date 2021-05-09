KINGSPORT - Roger Dale Wright, Jr., 31, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center of a sudden illness.
Born in Kingsport, where he resided most of his life, Roger Dale graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 2008. He was employed with A.O. Smith in Johnson City for the last two years. Roger Dale enjoyed mowing, hunting, and demolition derby.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kate and Ralph; his maternal papaw, John; and his father-in-law, Scott Lane.
Roger is survived by his wife of 12 years, Jessica Wright; his loving sons, Austin and Preston; parents, Roger and Buffy Wright, who he loved dearly; brothers, Mikey and Devan; his beautiful nieces, Emilee, Ginger and five other nieces and five nephews; special cousins, David and wife Mandy, Jimbo and Ashley (Sissy); mamaw, Jane; mother-in-law, Tinia Lane, and special aunt and uncle, Rose and Jimmy; brother-in-law, Anthoney Lane.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport or anytime at the home of the parents. Funeral services will follow with Lee Gragg officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN.
