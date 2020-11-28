FALL BRANCH - Roger Dale Phillips, 70, of Fall Branch passed away on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020 after a period of declining health from Dementia/Alzheimer’s at Holston Manor in Kingsport.
Born on August 13, 1950, Roger was the oldest of five children and the protector of his younger siblings. He was a graduate of Fall Branch High School and attended Carson Newman College. He met and married the love of his life Connie in June 1970. Roger loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was instrumental in starting the First Responder Medical Program of Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department – where he was a Lifetime Member and former Fire Chief. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, worked 30+ years at Quebecor/Arcata Graphics until the plant closed and then retired from Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Effie Phillips; brother, Ronald “Beagle” Phillips; grandparents, Paul and Chloe Phillips (Fall Branch) and David and Belle McConnell (Midway – Scott County, VA).
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Connie and son, Chad; two brothers, Richard Phillips and wife Beverly, Randall ‘Smiley’ Phillips; one sister, Betty Jean (BJ) Dawson and husband, Jim; two sisters-in-law Mary Ward and Judy Dillon; three aunts, several cousins, nieces, nephews, several great nieces, several great nephews, former classmates, co-workers and friends both in fire service and sheriff’s departments.
Due to COVID19 a private family memorial service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate the life he lived and the person he was – who helped so many.
Per Connie’s request, in lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the charity of your choice or to Richard Phillips at 207 Fordtown Road Fall Branch, TN 37656 to help with cremation expenses at Hamlett-Dobson.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the army of angels who cared for Roger at Holston manor for the past 19 months and Amedisys Hospice for his last few weeks. May God bless each of you in a real special way for all you have done.