KINGSPORT - Roger Dale Harris, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born on January 13, 1950 in Rogersville, TN to the late Rev. Roy and Bessie Jenkins Harris. Roger was a 1968 graduate of Ketron High School where he excelled in sports and later played basketball for Emory and Henry. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was wounded on March 31, 1970 after which he received a Purple Heart. Roger was very active in youth sports in the Bloomingdale Community and was also president of the Sullivan County Youth Sports Association. He was a devoted member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church where he was active with the youth programs. Roger especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Coy Harris; sister, Janice Castle; father and mother-in-law, Don and Matta Arrington; sister-in-law, Sue Fitzgerald; brother-in-law, Larry Arrington.

