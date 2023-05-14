KINGSPORT - Roger Dale Harris, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born on January 13, 1950 in Rogersville, TN to the late Rev. Roy and Bessie Jenkins Harris. Roger was a 1968 graduate of Ketron High School where he excelled in sports and later played basketball for Emory and Henry. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was wounded on March 31, 1970 after which he received a Purple Heart. Roger was very active in youth sports in the Bloomingdale Community and was also president of the Sullivan County Youth Sports Association. He was a devoted member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church where he was active with the youth programs. Roger especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Coy Harris; sister, Janice Castle; father and mother-in-law, Don and Matta Arrington; sister-in-law, Sue Fitzgerald; brother-in-law, Larry Arrington.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Harris; brothers, Lowell Harris and wife Jane, Gary Harris and wife Donna; sister-in-law, Margie Harris; brother-in-law, Wesley Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Brenda Murray Arrington; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Mike Owens, Pastor Phil Whittemore, and Wade Childress officiating.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with the honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Galen Porter, Joe Wenk, and Andy Worsham. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of the CLC at the VA Center and his classmates from Ketron High School for their loving care.