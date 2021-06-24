ST. PAUL, VA - Roger Dale Hall Sr. 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to be with his heavenly father. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Hall Jr., and his mother Eula Agnes Hall.
He was a lifelong member of the Banner Revival Center Coeburn, VA. with Rev. R.L. Crawford. He cherished all the members of the church; they were his second family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years Kim Hall; a sister, Cheryl Childress, daughter, Rebecca Sue Hall (Dean) Seay, son Randy Eugene Lee Hall, daughter, Regina Darlene Hall (Michael) Starnes, and son Roger Dale (Christi) Hall Jr.; seven grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas, Logan, Megan, Jackson, Noah, and Lila; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will be conducted 11 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. R.L. Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Memorial Park Castlewood, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.