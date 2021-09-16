KINGSPORT - Roger Dale Gilliam, 71, Kingsport, passed away June 12, 2021 at home after an extended illness. Upon his request there was no service or funeral. Born May 21, 1950 in Lynch, Kentucky. He lived most his life in Kingsport, Tn. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn North Gilliam and Sonny Gilliam. Survivors include siblings Jerry, Glen, Sally, and Sheila, son Jason Gilliam, special daughter-in-law Nikki, daughters – Deanna Montes, Emmy Jones and Evelyn Gilliam. He was “Paps” to Tyler Johnson, Elaina and Seth Gilliam and his constant canine companion Bronzey. A celebration of life will be held September 18, 2021 at Eastman Shelter # 43 at 1:00. Please bring any pictures and/or stories you have of Roger to share. For any further details please contact Nikki Murray or Jason Gilliam via Facebook.