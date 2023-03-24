CHURCH HILL – Roger Dale Dinsmore, 77, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

