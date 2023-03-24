Roger Dale Dinsmore Mar 24, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Roger Dale Dinsmore, 77, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you