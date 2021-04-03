KINGSPORT - Roger “Bear” Johnston, 69, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.
He was born in Woodway, VA on July 5, 1951, to the late Roy and Venus Mosley Johnston.
Roger was a loving father, grandfather and mentor. He was well known for his expertise in fishing and his love for God. Matthew 4:19
Roger was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mount Carmel, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Cox Johnston; sisters, Ella Sue Hayworth, Donna Rhea and Pat Bernard; brothers, Edward and Roy Johnston.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Mark Johnston and wife, Buckie; sister, JoAnn Bailey; grandchildren, Taylor and Tripp Johnston; girlfriend, “Sweet Mary” Donovan; a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, loved ones and “Bear Dog.”
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Todd Haley officiating.
A Committal Service will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post #9754, Church Hill, TN in Bear’s honor.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family
