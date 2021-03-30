Roger “Bear” Johnston Mar 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Roger “Bear” Johnston, 69, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.Mr. Johnston’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roger Johnston Kingsport Condolence Obituary Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.