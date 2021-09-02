KINGSPORT - Roger A. Mitchell, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous battle with Covid-19.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Pate officiating. Music will be under the direction of Phillips & Banks.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will perform a 21 gun salute and presentation of the U.S. flag at the conclusion of the service.
Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.A.S.A., 310 Shelby Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the I.C.U. staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Roger’s comrades at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for their care and support.
