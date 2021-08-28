KINGSPORT - Roger A. Mitchell, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous battle with Covid-19.
He was born December 1, 1953, in Kingsport, to the late William and Lula Taylor Mitchell.
Roger was a loving, selfless, and supportive son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who always put others first. He was a committed Christian and attended Harmony Baptist Church.
Roger enjoyed playing golf, traveling, shopping for antiques, and spending quality time with his grandson, Ethan.
Roger was employed with the Kingsport Press for thirty-three years, R&R Donnelley for six years, and was presently serving his community as a Deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his step-brother, Wayne Taylor; half-brothers, Stanford Mitchell and Stanley Mitchell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of forty-two years, Lisa Mitchell; son, Austin Mitchell and wife, Stephanie; grandson, Ethan Mitchell; sister, Sue Moore; his brothers and sisters in Blue at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, especially those in the Transportation Division.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Pate officiating. Music will be under the direction of Phillips & Banks.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute and presentation of the U.S. flag at the conclusion of the service.
Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.A.S.A., 310 Shelby Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the I.C.U. staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Roger’s comrades at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for their care and support.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Roger A. Mitchell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.