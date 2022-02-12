The world lost a bright light when Rodney Gray, 96, passed away on January 24th. Rodney was born in the Pardee Dormitory at Milligan College where his mother taught and his father was college Chaplain. He was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Phyllis Lyle McNeil. He was a most beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rodney proudly served in WW II and was a Certified Internal Auditor with Tennessee Eastman Company for 35 years. After retiring from TEC, he established Gray Business Services and provided bookkeeping services for small businesses for another 35 years, still working into 2022. Rodney was a charter member of Colonial Heights Christian Church and was instrumental in leading the way from its humble beginning in 1958 in a small house to the thriving church it is now.
As he volunteered for service in WW II, Rodney continued his commitment to service by volunteering throughout his life in local charitable and civic organizations to include The Community Chest, the Optimist Club, CASA, Volunteers in Correction and Kingsport Tomorrow.
Rodney loved the outdoors and enjoyed over 50 years of golf with his sons and friends including a hole-in-one. He was an avid hiker with the TEC Hiking Club well into his 80's, and fulfilled his dream of flying solo in the ultra-light plane he built with his best friend. Rodney and Phyllis enjoyed living on the lake and canoed the entire shoreline of Boone Lake.
Rodney Gray will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful man in all respects whose Light of Loving care, optimism, kind understanding and generosity of service, giving and Spirit was always shining.
Following his wishes, his memorial service will be held for the immediate family at Colonial Heights Christian Church with Dr. Bruce Montgomery officiating. In lieu of flowers, he would prefer remembrance donations be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church,105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport 37663.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Richard Brandon and Nurse Amy at Mountain Region Family Medicine for their years of dedicated and compassionate care.
Rodney was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis and his parents, Rev. Archie W. and Lillian Gray. He is survived by his four children, daughter Pamela (Gray) and her husband Dr. Donald Redford, son Dr. Steve Gray and his wife Teresa (Cox), son Scott Gray and his wife Sandra (Baldwin), and youngest son, Mark; seven grandchildren, Torre Redford, Raina (Redford) Shefa and her husband, Jonathan and their two children, Mia (Gray) Naumann and her husband, Jurgen, Ashley (Gray) Malone and her husband, David, Evan Gray, Dylan Gray, and Taylor Gray.