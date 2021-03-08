Rodney Michael Stapleton, 51, passed away March 6, 2021 at the home of his father, after a lengthy illness and constant pain the last 5 years due to a disabling work-related injury.
Rodney was born in Midwest City, Oklahoma and moved to Kingsport at the age of 10. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Stapleton of Ardmore, OK; stepmother Sue Stapleton of Kingsport; his paternal grandparents Frances Stapleton Lawson of Jonesborough, Junior Stapleton of Kingsport, and John and Amelia Camos of Ardmore, OK.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany and grandchildren Ana and Brett of Elizabethton; sister Shelby, five nieces and five nephews of Ardmore, OK; father David of Kingsport, special friends who he considered family, Chris and Tammy Reece of Elizabethton; special cousin Kay Bush of Kingsport, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving are special aunt and uncle Linda and Roger White of Jonesborough, who helped him in many ways. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice, Dr. Neglia, Teana, Kelvin and Gabe and to the Unchained M.C. of East Tennessee for their kindness and support and to Bob Honeycutt, Ron Deadrick, Don Neff, and Raleigh Vicars, who Rod always considered his second fathers.
It was Rod’s wishes to donate his body to Restore Life USA. Due to the Covid virus, there will be no services at this time. Anyone wishing to call or visit, may do so at the home of his father, David.