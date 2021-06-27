Rodney Lee Hawley, age 78, passed away on June 24th, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Rod, son of the late Donald and Mabel Hawley, was born March 6, 1943 in the Muncy Valley Hospital, Muncy, PA. He graduated from the Warrior Run HS, Turbotville, PA, served 2 years in the Navy Reserves & 4 Years in the US Air Force stationed at Hastings, Nebraska, and attended RIT in Rochester, NY. Rodney retired as a Senior Engineer for the Xerox Corporation in Rochester, NY in 1998.
Rod was from a very musical family and played the trumpet at the age of 10 years old in the Turbotville Band and throughout his high school years. He loved to play the organ and entertained his family and friends throughout his life. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel UMC, was a member of the Masons, Lodge #538, Rochester, NY, for over 50 years, served 7 years as Amenities Director of the Willowbrook Community, Kingsport, TN and was a member of the Civil War Roundtable organization, in Kingsport, TN.
Rod was very active throughout his life and had many hobbies. He and his family enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, and boating. He also taught Safety Boating Courses for the Iroquois Power Squadron, Webster, NY. He was a great fan of college football & NASCAR.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Mabel Hawley, sister, Joyce and husband, Philip Bower and brother, Donald Hawley, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife & high school sweetheart, Bonnie J. (Bair) Hawley for 59 years, two daughters, Leesa L. and husband, Billy Powers, Church Hill, TN & Crystal H. and husband, Roger Bessette, Mechanicsville, VA. Four grandchildren, Michelle & husband Mark Crisp, Moncks Corner, SC, Brandon Powers, Church Hill, TN, Brooke Bessette & Brittany Bessette, Mechanicsville, VA. Three great grandchildren, Lucas Crisp, Moncks Corner, SC & Amelia & Asher Powers, Church Hill, TN; sister & brother-in-law, Gene & Donna Long, Spring Hill, FL & Verdun & Janet Becht, Watsontown, Pa., a cousin Sandy and husband, Leary Platt, along with several nieces & nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Hemophilia of South Carolina, 439 Congaree Rd., Suite Box #5, Greenville, SC 29607. The family wishes to thank the many nurses & doctors who took care of Rodney in the ICU and step-down unit nurse, Malora, for their kindness and support of the entire family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
