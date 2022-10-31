Rodney Farmer Oct 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rodney Farmer, 56, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Farmer family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Rodney Farmer Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you