Rodney E. Miller, 77, passed away unexpectedly at Holston Valley Medical Center on April 23, 2021. Rodney was born October 5, 1943 in Kingsport, TN to Dexter and Cledith (Jones) Miller. He was a longtime resident of Church Hill, TN. Rodney was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a supervisor/technologist in coal gas. He spent a lifetime generously helping others and fiercely loving his family. Rodney enjoyed being outdoors, drives around town, spending time at the lake and with his family and friends. More than anything, he loved spoiling his grandchildren and watching them grow up.
Rodney is preceded in death by both his parents, his sister, Joann Speer, and two nephews.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda (Williams) Miller; daughter, Kim Carico of Mt. Carmel; son, Roddy Miller and wife, Yvette, of Church Hill; three grandsons, Ryan Carico, Owen Miller, and Colton Miller; sister, Bettie Bannick of Alabama; sister-in-law, Lana Lane and husband, Ron, of Church Hill; several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Holston Valley Medical Center’s emergency room for the excellent care and comfort provided to Rodney and his family.
The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Miller family.