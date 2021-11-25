Rodney Bly departed this life November 16, 2021. Funeral services will be conduct at 1:00pm Saturday November 27, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. Rodney Bly and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Sullivan considers $1,500 bonus pay for employees before Christmas
-
Governor-elect vows to strike down vaccine, mask mandates in January
-
Woman identified in Norton investigation
-
Freshman-led Warriors hold off Honaker for preseason win
-
Unaka girls surprise D-B in Food City Classic; Volunteer boys fall to Bearden