KINGSPORT - Rodney Allen Mitchell, 42, gained his wings on Sunday, February 13th, 2022. He was born on August 23rd, 1979 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to Dorthea Mitchell and Keith Fields.
Rodney’s heart stretched from Virginia to Tennessee to Ohio and to New York. He lived life to the fullest and will be remembered as the life of the party. He never met a stranger and would, without hesitation, give anyone the shirt off of his back.
Those who preceded Rodney in death include his maternal grandparents, Doris Wood Mitchell and James Mitchell, Sr; paternal grandparents, Mary Ada Fields and Henry Fields, Sr; and brother, Brent Ball.
Those left to cherish Rodney’s memory, in addition to his mother and father, include his wife, Jennifer Mitchell; daughters, Lilah Mitchell and Meila Mitchell; son, Jalen Burgess; brother, Cedric Mitchell; sisters, Destiny Fields, Jasmine Fields and Khalilah Hampton; godmother, Valinsa “Donnie” Keys; sweet little nieces; several aunts and uncles; cousins, many of whom were more like brothers; and a multitude a friends, who were more like family. He was so loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of Rodney on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM at The Cave Church, 5748 Industrial Park Road, Norton, Virginia. Rodney’s uncle, Pastor Jimmy Mitchell, will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the PortCity Church food pantry at www.iamportcity.com
Condolences can be sent to Rodney’s family at the funeral home’s website www.snydersmemorialgardens.com