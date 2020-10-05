KINGSPORT - Rodney A. Burleson, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Rodney was born on April 6, 1938, in Clintwood, Virginia, to the late Doc Henry and Della Griffin Burleson.
Rodney grew up in Kingsport, TN where he lived most of his life. He was a 1958 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and received a degree in Chemistry. He served 4 years in the United States Airforce and retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 32 years of service. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father, who was also an avid fisherman, football, and basketball fan as he was an athlete on the basketball team at Dobyns-Bennett.
Most important to Rodney was his faith as a Christian and a member of Sullivan Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Joe and Richard Burleson; 3 sisters: Hilma Daniels, Edlios McCrary and Nell Carter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Norma McLean Burleson, daughter Heather Burleson Koenig and her husband Kirk, son Chad McLean Burleson and his wife Jessica. He also leaves behind a very special friend SugarPie, the dachshund.
Receiving of friends will be held at Sullivan Baptist Church 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12:30-1:30 followed by the funeral service officiated by Pastor Jeff Strong. A graveside service will follow at the Daniel’s Cemetery in Newland, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rodney Burleson’s memory to the Gideon’s International Burke East Camp in care of Simeon R. Woody 719 Abees Grove Church Rd. Valdese, NC 28690-8745 phone: 828.879.8758
Condolences can be sent to Rodney’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Rodney Burleson