MT. CARMEL - Rodney A. “Bub” Stilwell Sr. 74, of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Pastor Mitch Russell officiating. A eulogy will be provided by Jim Whalen. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Body and Soul Ministries at P.O. Box 2339 Church Hill, TN 37642; First Baptist Church Children’s Choir a 202 East Main Blvd. Church Hill, TN 37642; First Free Will Baptist Church Children’s Choir at 208 Maple Ave Church Hill, TN 37642; Oak Grove Baptist Church Children’s Choir at 311 Cypress St. Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.
