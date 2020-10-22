MT. CARMEL - Rodney A. “Bub” Stilwell Sr. 74, of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a graduate of R. B. Worthy High School in Saltville, VA in the class of 1965. Rodney served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in 1966 through 1967. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 31 years of service in the dope department. Rodney was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill. He was an avid football fan, enjoyed traveling with his family, and watching his grandchildren play sports for Volunteer High School. Rodney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Stilwell; grandmother, Nancy Stilwell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Barbara Lowery.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Pat Lowery Stilwell; son, Rodney Stilwell Jr.; daughter, Robin Whalen and husband Jim; grandchildren, Trae Stilwell, Tieran Whalen and Tinsley Whalen; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Spurling and Faye Glenn; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Church Hill. A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Pastor Mitch Russell officiating. A eulogy will be provided by Jim Whalen. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Body and Soul Ministries at P.O. Box 2339 Church Hill, TN 37642; First Baptist Church Children’s Choir a 202 East Main Blvd. Church Hill, TN 37642; First Free Will Baptist Church Children’s Choir at 208 Maple Ave Church Hill, TN 37642; Oak Grove Baptist Church Children’s Choir at 311 Cypress St. Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.
To express condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Stilwell family.