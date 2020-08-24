NICKELSVILLE, VA - Rocky Dwayne Mays, age 60, went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Mays was retired from Eastman and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Mays, and brother, Charles “Charlie” Mays. He is survived by his mother, Helen Joyce Fleenor (Kilgore); sister, Teresa Farmer Shortt and brother Vern Mays and wife, Sheila; nieces and nephews, Summer Carmack, April Wallace, Brandi Statzer, Dustin Mays, Morgan Hazlett and husband, Austin, a special niece, Stephanie Carmack and a host of relatives and friends.
Due to COVID 19 concerns all services will be private.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and management of Heritage Hall in Clintwood, VA for their loving kindness.
