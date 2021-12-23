KINGSPORT - Rocky Dean Mullins, age 55 of Kingsport, entered into eternity on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Rocky was born on December 20, 1965 in Wise County, VA to Fred and Lois Mullins.
Rocky is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three sons, Christopher Mullins, Phillip Mullins, and Michael Mullins; five sisters, Linda Roller (mom/sister) and husband Marty, Kathy Moon and husband Ronnie, Mattie Lovell and husband Thomas, Brenda Culbertson and husband Larry, and Tina Harris; brother, Kyle Mullins (Carolyn); and several loving nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Rocky’s life on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 5:00 pm in the chapel at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN.
Carter Trent Funeral Home has the honor of serving the Mullins family.