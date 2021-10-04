Rocky Buchanan, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and had graduated from Ketron High School. Rocky was retired from TN Eastman following 32 years of service. He attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He also had served in the TN National Guard for six years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Buchanan Zimmerman; father, Roy Buchanan; and step-father, Howard Zimmerman.
Rocky is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Tate Buchanan; two sons, Bryan Buchanan and wife Yvette; Scott Buchanan and fiancé Kim Bernard; two granddaughters, Katie Cogburn and husband Jeff and Morgan Buchanan; one great-grandson, Jackson Cogburn; sister, Brenda Browder and husband Sam; and two nephews, Warren and Wesley Browder.
Special thank you to the medical team at Holston Valley Medical Center who were so caring and supportive of Rocky as he fought his battle against Covid-19.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Fletcher and Barney Fields officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 150 New Beason Well Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
