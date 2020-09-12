KINGSPORT - Robley Paul “Bob” Bedford, 87, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, September 10, 2020. He was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, class of ’51, where he played basketball and baseball, and a graduate of Tusculum College where he played basketball. Bob was manager of the Kingsport Moose Lodge and Natatorium until retirement. He was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Shanks Bedford; son, Robley Walter “Dusty” Bedford; grandson, Blake W. Bedford; parents, Walter and Irene Thompson Bedford; brother, Ed Bedford; and sister, Roma Bedford Harrell.
Bob is survived by his children, Jeff Bedford and wife, Barbara, Joey Bedford and wife, Gail, and Barbara Millsap and husband, Bobby; 2 granddaughters, Cydnie Bedford Brenner and husband, Dave, and Abby Millsap; 5 grandsons, Samuel P. Bedford and wife, Brittany, Will Bedford, Jordan Bedford and wife, Casey, Landon Bedford and wife, Meg, and Nathan Millsap and wife, Haley; 6 great-grandchildren, Eli Brenner, Lila Brenner, Deacon Bedford, Miller Bedford, Walker Bedford and Jace Bedford; and brother, Sammy C. Bedford and wife, Adela.
It was Bob’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the organization of your choice.
